Ancient world takes center stage at Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE — From mummies to temples, the ancient world is taking center stage at the Milwaukee Public Museum.

A month-long celebration is kicking off what will be the museum’s final year in its historic building at 800 W. Wells St. before moving to a new location next year.

From Jan. 10 through Feb. 14, MPM’s "Ancient Civilizations: Greatest Hits" brings visitors face to face with some of the world’s earliest cultures, featuring real-life mummies.

“It’s a time for fans and visitors who either haven’t been here in decades or who some every other month,” Madeline Anderson, director of communications at the Milwaukee Public Museum, said.

The ancient civilizations exhibit is the first of five “Greatest Hits” celebrations planned throughout the year, highlighting some of the museum’s most beloved exhibits—from dinosaurs to the Streets of Old Milwaukee—and everyone seems to have a favorite.

“It would be the mummy spot because it shows all the culture ,” Sawyer, a museum-goer, said.

“I like the butterflies because they can land on you!” Khali, who was also taking in the sights at the museum, said.

The butterflies are a favorite for many visitors.

The fun continues all year long with demonstrations, family theme days and special events.

“Diorama Rama in the spring, rainforest and butterflies in later spring. Dino Days of summer in July and then we end with probably the fan favorite… Streets of Old Milwaukee and European Village,” Anderson said.

Turning the page on one era, while honoring thousands of years of history.

The Milwaukee Public Museum plans to move into its new building which is currently under construction near 6th Street and McKinley Avenue in 2027.

