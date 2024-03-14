Three key takeaways from President Biden's Milwaukee visit

Wednesday was a full day of community events and campaign stops for President Joe Biden in Milwaukee.

TMJ4's Chief Political Reporter Charles Benson has three takeaways from President Biden’s visit that could impact his election chances in Wisconsin.

High-profile presidential visit:

President Biden rolled into Milwaukee Wednesday to lean into the power of the presidency and incumbency by announcing big investments for local community projects.

It was a high-profile visit that could rally local leaders and community support for projects that bring jobs and economic benefits.

Biden says Milwaukee will get a $36 million infrastructure project to improve traffic security and enhance economic opportunities along 6th Street, from North Avenue to National.

"These are life-changing improvements that will make it easier for historic Black communities to the north and Latino communities to the south to access jobs, school, and entertainment," said Biden.

A total of $3.3 billion is available for infrastructure projects nationwide.

Biden’s intent with these investments is to highlight policies and priorities he believes will impact voters as he tries to contrast his message with former President Trump. However, he continues to struggle with low job approval ratings.

February’s Marquette Law School national poll had Biden in the net negative for favorability — meaning more people disapprove of his job performance than approve. Trump faces similar challenges with his overall rating with voters.

Opening campaign offices:

President Biden fired up his base at the opening of a new Biden-Harris campaign office in downtown Milwaukee. It will be one of 40 new offices around the state. Biden won 14 counties in his 2020 Wisconsin victory over Donald Trump by fewer than 21,000 votes. Trump won by about 23,000 votes in 2016.

Wisconsin is expected to be one of five states that will determine who takes the White House in 2024.

Biden told supporters at his campaign office the election in Wisconsin would require “knocking on doors and making contact with people.”

Voter turnout in Milwaukee has been flat in the last two presidential election cycles and far below the high mark set by President Obama in 2012. Can Biden produce higher turnouts in 2024 with more offices and visits to battleground Wisconsin? The African-American vote will be key to Biden's chances.

Biden also was interviewed by the Black Information Network while in Milwaukee and by local radio station 860 WNOV.

Israel-Hamas protests:

Pro-Palestinian protesters were very visible during Biden’s Milwaukee visit. Dozens of protesters packed Red Arrow Park to share their frustrations with the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Some were heard: “Hey hey, ho ho, Genocide Joe has got to go.”

The protests have become more common as the president travels the country. The Israel-Hamas war is not going away, with rising casualties and a growing humanitarian crisis.

But even as President Biden has pushed for a cease-fire and more humanitarian aid, younger voters, a key voting block for Biden, don’t think he’s doing enough to end the conflict.

How Biden handles this issue between now and November could determine if these voters stay home, find another candidate, or back Biden.

