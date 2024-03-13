Residents react to President Biden's $36M investment into North Side neighborhoods.

MILWAUKEE, Wis. — President Joe Biden made his second visit to Milwaukee, in less than four months, Wednesday. He announced a $36M investment into infrastructure surrounding predominantly black and low-income neighborhoods.

We talked with several neighbors who said they're excited to see the President prioritizing black neighborhoods and working to minimize the divide in the community.

Sixth Street in Milwaukee has been seen as a historic stretch of road with a rich history in division for decades in the Cream City.

"This is the heart of the community. I appreciate what the initiative is being made to make this a better neighborhood and a better area," Tonda Thompson said.

Thompson lives in the Harambe neighborhood and said it's time improvements are made.

TMJ4 News Tonda Thompson, a small business owner in the Harambee neighborhood who was invited by the White House to hear Pres. Biden speak.



"He's talking about major improvement in our neighborhood, specifically, we lost this and now we're getting it back," Adekola Adedapo said.

Adedapo's lived in Milwaukee for decades. She said the effort to minimize the divide in the city is long overdue.

TMJ4 News Adekola Adedapo appreciates that President Biden is prioritizing African American neighborhoods that need improvements in Milwaukee.



The 6th Street Complete Streets Project, Biden's administration said, will reconnect communities along more than a two-and-a-half mile stretch of 6th Street.

We could see wider sidewalks for kids walking to school, safe bike lanes, dedicated bus lanes for better transit, and new greenery too.

"I want to see Milwaukee as a city that people can walk to their grocery store, walk to school, and walk to things in their community, so I love that that investment is coming to this city," Sharlen Moore added.

Moore's also lived in the community for decades and is now running for the 10th district alderman seat.

TMJ4 News Sharlen Moore, a community advocate and candidate for 10th District Alderman. Says she’s excited about the changes that will be made to make Milwaukee’s streets safer.



She and others we talked with President Biden's investment is crucial so residents can not only survive but thrive.

"I believe it's gonna make a positive effect for safety, but it's also gonna do a lot for the community in employment, and maybe we can build back schools, and gt back some of all that we know we're capable of," Adedapo added.

This is President Biden's second time in Milwaukee in less than four months. It's clear he's making Milwaukee and Wisconsin a priority ahead of the general election in November.

Folks we talked to said they feel the prioritization and hope the support for minority communities continues.

