American Red Cross opens shelters for Wisconsin flood victims

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has established two shelters to assist residents affected by Saturday’s flash flooding. The shelters will provide care, food, power and additional resources to those impacted by the severe weather.

Residents seeking assistance can visit either of these locations:

Holler Park

5151 S. 6th St. in Milwaukee

Sister Bay Liberty Grove Fire Department

2258 Mill Road in Sister Bay

Anyone affected by the flooding can also call 1-800-RED CROSS for immediate assistance.

