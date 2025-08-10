American Red Cross opens shelters for Wisconsin flood victims

The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has established two shelters to assist residents affected by Saturday’s flash flooding. The shelters will provide care, food, power and additional resources to those impacted by the severe weather.
READ ALSO: Live updates: Flood waters make dramatic impact on southeast Wisconsin
Residents seeking assistance can visit either of these locations:
Holler Park
5151 S. 6th St. in Milwaukee
Sister Bay Liberty Grove Fire Department
2258 Mill Road in Sister Bay
Anyone affected by the flooding can also call 1-800-RED CROSS for immediate assistance.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.