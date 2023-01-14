Watch Now
American Red Cross opens shelter for Brown Deer families displaced by fire

Around 35 people were displaced by the fire
The American Red Cross is helping over 30 people displaced by an apartment fire in Brown Deer.
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jan 14, 2023
BROWN DEER, Wis. — The American Red Cross has opened a shelter for the Brown Deer families displaced by an apartment fire Friday night.

The Red Cross said approximately 35 people have been displaced by the fire at 8330 N. 46th St.

Firefighters found the fire in the first-floor hallway of the 48-unit apartment complex. With the assistance of the Brown Deer Police Department, fire crews were able to quickly evacuate the building.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.

Now, the Red Cross has opened a shelter a Brown Deer Elementary School, 5757 W Dean Road. Anyone displaced by the fire is welcome at the shelter, as they are providing food, a place to stay, ad other essentials.

Support families in need with our Community Baby Shower