Several displaced following apartment fire in Brown Deer

BROWN DEER, Wis. — The American Red Cross is helping people displaced by an apartment fire in Brown Deer.

The North Shore Fire/Rescue responded to 8330 N. 46th St. around 6 p.m. on Friday.

Firefighters found the fire in the first-floor hallway of the 48-unit apartment complex. With the assistance of the Brown Deer Police Department, fire crews were able to quickly evacuate the building.

The fire was brought under control in about 40 minutes.

North Shore says five of the apartment units are not habitable. The American Red Cross is working to provide temporary relocation assistance for the people who lived in the units.

