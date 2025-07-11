Amazon Prime Video quietly doubles ad time; viewers notice the change

Amazon Prime Video has been quietly increasing the number of commercials viewers see while watching movies and shows, according to a new report from Adweek.

The streaming service, which first introduced ads just over a year ago, has reportedly doubled its commercial load from 2-3 minutes per hour to 5-6 minutes for many movies and shows. The platform comes with Amazon Prime subscriptions.

Guinevere Highgate lives in Milwaukee and is a Prime Video subscriber. She expressed frustration after noticing more ads during a recently rented movie.

"It's annoying to see them when I didn't sign up to see them, I suppose. Like we pay a premium to not see them," Highgate said.

The increased ad load makes the viewing experience more similar to traditional network television, despite being part of a paid subscription service.

For viewers who want to avoid commercials entirely, Amazon does offer an ad-free upgrade option for an additional $3 per month on top of the regular Prime subscription fee.

