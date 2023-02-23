Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

All Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Thursday amid winter storm

Virtual learning will NOT take place Thursday.
A steady heavy wintry mix is here, unfortunately arriving for the evening commute. The precipitation will be a mainly snow/sleet combo from Milwaukee and north. Primarily freezing rain will continue to fall across our southern counties. Locations right along the lakeshore will transition over to just plain rain at times, which of course helps the icy situation. The wintry mix becomes more scattered overnight and lingers into Thursday morning, especially northwest of Milwaukee. Total freezing rain will range from 0.25" to 0.50" within the Ice Storm warned counties. Total sleet and snow will range from 3-6" in Metro Milwaukee to 6-12" farther north.
mps.jfif
Posted at 8:35 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 21:50:46-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced all schools will be closed Thursday due to the ongoing winter storm. Virtual learning will NOT take place Thursday.

MPS made the announcement Wednesday evening.

All central services and administrative buildings will be open at noon. MPS says staff should report to their work site at that time.

You can see all closures on our website by following this link.

Winter and ice storm warnings are in effect for most of Southeast Wisconsin and some local cities have issued snow emergencies.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also declared an energy emergency Wednesday evening as the intense storm moves across the state.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain is bashing Wisconsin and could result in widespread power outages from downed trees and accumulating ice on power lines, as well as dangerous driving conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Black History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Black History Month with TMJ4 News