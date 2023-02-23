All Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Thursday amid winter storm

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) announced all schools will be closed Thursday due to the ongoing winter storm. Virtual learning will NOT take place Thursday.

MPS made the announcement Wednesday evening.

ALERT: Due to inclement weather, Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Thursday, February 23, 2023. All schools will be closed.



All Central Services and Administrative Buildings will open at noon and staff should report to their work site at that time. pic.twitter.com/3082jMRSbL — Milwaukee MPS (@MilwaukeeMPS) February 23, 2023

All central services and administrative buildings will be open at noon. MPS says staff should report to their work site at that time.

Winter and ice storm warnings are in effect for most of Southeast Wisconsin and some local cities have issued snow emergencies.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers also declared an energy emergency Wednesday evening as the intense storm moves across the state.

Snow, sleet, and freezing rain is bashing Wisconsin and could result in widespread power outages from downed trees and accumulating ice on power lines, as well as dangerous driving conditions.

