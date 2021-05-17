Alice Cooper returns to Milwaukee with BMO Harris Pavilion performance this fall

MILWAUKEE -- Rocker Alice Cooper will make his return to Milwaukee with a show at the BMO Harris Pavilion this fall, Milwaukee World Festival announced Monday.

Cooper will perform on Friday, October 1. Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Tuesday, May 18 at 10 a.m. local time. The general public can get tickets Friday, May 21 at 2 p.m. local time. Get more information at AliceCooper.com.

Original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley will appear as a special guest for the concert.

“We’ve always had fun touring together and it should be a heavy rock show with Ace and a great way to get everyone back to live concerts again,” says Cooper. “It should be a great night of virtuoso guitars!”

The show will take place not long after the conclusion of Summerfest, which this year will happen in September.

The World's Largest Music Festival announced its own lineup earlier this month, featuring big names like Miley Cyrus, Dave Matthews Band, and Chance the Rapper.

