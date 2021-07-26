Alfonso Morales named a finalist for Fitchburg police chief position

MILWAUKEE — Former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is now a finalist for the next chief of Fitchburg's police department, in the suburbs of Madison.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett announced on July 13 that the City of Milwaukee and Morales had reached a tentative settlement, which could amount to $626,000 for Morales.

Milwaukee's Fire and Police Commission had demoted Morales amid tensions last year, and Morales then resigned from the force. Since then, he has been fighting to get a settlement, or his old job back, from the city.

A judge later ruled that the city must reinstate Morales to his old job if a settlement is not reached.

Morales had a four-year contract that went through 2024, so the tentative settlement would give Morales the income he would have received as chief had he not been demoted and then resigned.

The possible settlement now heads to the Milwaukee Common Council, which is set to vote this Tuesday. If the settlement is approved, and the City of Milwaukee does not have to reinstate Morales, the former chief is then open to find new work.

A statement from the city of Fitchburg shows Morales is one of four candidates for the city's police chief position.

The other finalists are:



Scott Kleinfeldt, a lieutenant with the City of Madison Police Department

Tony Ruesga, the chief of the Cross Plains Police Department

Vic Siebeneck, a captain with the Salt Lake City, Utah, Police Department

The city of Fitchburg says next week, the finalists will participate in tours of the city and its department and then interview with the city administrator and mayor. The city's police and fire commission will then do their own interview with each finalist.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip