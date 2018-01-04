Aldermen consider firing contractor after KKK cooler, other incidents

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Common Council is talking about parting ways with American Sewer Services after a number of incidents surrounding its employees made headlines.

An employee with the company showed up to a city work site with a KKK sticker on a lunch cooler and a group of workers brought guns to a work site.

The company has 11 contracts with the city. Two are unfinished and the city is now considering firing the company from those two projects.

"The company has violated accountability to the utmost degree with the worst violation which is KKK," said Alderman Russell Stamper.

However, not all were on board with the proposal.

"I'm reluctant to support anything that is going to punish this company because of the acts of a couple of employees," said Alderman Bob Donovan. "We're going out of our way to stick it to this company and he's apologized."

The owner of the company issued a statement apologizing for the incidents and fired all the employees involved, but Stamper says that's not enough.

"This dude has not shown up to a meeting. He's scared and he's running and he needs to face the consequences," Stamper said.

The price tag of the two projects is about $900,000.

The common council will take up this matter in two weeks.