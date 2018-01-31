Aldermen attack Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett over handling of lead investigation

Aldermen Jose Perez, Russell Stamper II, and Khalif Rainey all released statements Tuesday and Wednesday criticizing the mayor and calling for an outside investigation, possibly in the form of a federal agency, into the lead issue.
"Mayor Tom Barrett and his administration can no longer be trusted to lead the investigation into the broken lead abatement programs," Perez said. "The administration has been asleep at the switch."
Stamper II agreed, calling for an independent investigation into the matter.
"The ball has been dropped and the public has the right to have it picked up by an outside investigator," he said. "Whether that is a special counsel or federal agency, it must be done in order to rebuild the public trust in our Health Department."
"We no longer feel confident to allow a Health Department and a mayoral administration that has failed to protect the public safety so miserably to investigate themselves," Stamper II added.
"I am angry, disappointed, and I am actively working with department staff to fix it right now," he said at the time.
On Monday, an audit revealed Milwaukee's health department has no record of conducting environmental investigations at more than 100 homes where children had elevated lead levels in their blood.
The report is a response to the health agency's admission this month that it didn't know whether it sent letters to more than 6,000 families whose children tested positive for elevated lead levels since 2015.
The audit says the Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program is "deficient in several areas." It cites staffing shortages, inadequate training, high turnover due to low morale and shoddy record-keeping. The agency's troubles led to Baker's resignation. Barrett ordered the audit.
"By not knowing I feel I am being shut out and kept in the dark. It's an unfortunate crisis that they (families) didn't ask for, and that the Mayor claims he knew nothing about until reports started hitting the news media," Rainey said.