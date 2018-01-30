Milwaukee lead report: Two children sent back to homes unsafe with lead

The failures were revealed in a sudden news conference late Monday evening by Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.
Just two hours after receiving a report detailing problems with the City's Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Program, Barrett addressed the report, which details how the program failed at-risk children.
"There were two children, at least two children we know of that were allowed to return to a home that we had not tested to make sure it was lead-free," Barrett said.
Those two kids, along with 30 others, had to undergo a therapy to remove the lead from their bodies. The two children who went back unsafe homes did receive medical treatment and the problem was fixed.
According to the health department, "It is imperative that children receiving therapy return to a lead-safe home environment and Milwaukee Health Department is responsible for assuring that."
The mayor said dozens of homes were not assessed after kids tested for high levels of lead.
"Right now there are at least 30 addresses in question and this number could potentially grow to 100," Barrett said.