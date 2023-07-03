Summerfest brings in Yung Gravy for free July 6 show, after AJR, Jimmy Buffett cancel

MILWAUKEE — Yung Gravy is set to play American Family Insurance Amphitheater this Thursday, July 6 at 7:30 p.m., according to organizers.

According to Summerfest organizers in a statement, the concert is free with festival admission. Seating in the Amphitheater for the Yung Gravy concert will be on a first-come, first-served basis, with no ticket required.

Yung Gravy already headlined a performance on June 30. This comes after AJR canceled their Summerfest show due to a family emergency.

Jimmy Buffett also canceled his Summerfest appearance on short notice. AJR was supposed to be his replacement.

According to Summerfest's website, refunds will be available at the point of purchase, and tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded automatically.

According to AJR's social media post:

"Hey guys, we want to be really honest with you about what’s going on in our lives right now. For a year now, our Dad has been getting sicker and sicker. It’s been a horrible, insane, scary, beautiful year, and in the short future, it feels like our time with Gary might soon be over. We hope you guys can understand, we gotta cancel the upcoming July shows and spend as much time with him as possible. (All your tickets will be refunded of course.) As we wrote the TMM album this past year, the emotions we went through ended up finding their way into the music, so when that comes out, hopefully it will shine more of a light into what we went through. We’re all lucky to have had the best Dad ever, and to have known such a caring, generous, loving human being. Love you guys so much, and speak soon."

Read the Summerfest statement below:

