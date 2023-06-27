Jimmy Buffett cancels Summerfest show, replaced by indie pop band AJR

MILWAUKEE — Jimmy Buffett is no longer playing at Summerfest, organizers said Tuesday. Instead, the indie pop band AJR is playing the slot on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

Read the announcement below:

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is excited to announce AJR at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Thursday, July 6, 2023, during Summerfest’s 55th anniversary.



Previously, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band were scheduled for July 6, but that show has been canceled, due to circumstances out of our control.



Tickets for AJR go on sale Thursday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com







Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF), the producer of Summerfest, previously hinted at such an outcome:

“More information will be provided at a later date regarding Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band’s concert on Thursday, July 6 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.”

Speculation continued among fans, especially after news of the 76-year-old singer's recent hospitalization. It is the second time in less than a year. Buffett was forced to cancel or reschedule October gigs after being hospitalized last September.

