AHOY: Sheboygan is hosting the 2018 Para World Sailing Championships

"Sailing...is one of the very few sports in which able-bodied sailors and Para sailors can participate on equal terms," according to the World Sailing website.
The Championships will be organized by World Sailing, Sail Sheboygan and the Sail Education Association of Sheboygan, and sailors will compete in four main events:
One Person Dinghy (Hansa 303w) - Female
One Person Dinghy (Hansa 303w) - Male
One Person Keelboat (Norlin 2.4mR)
Two Person Dinghy (RS Venture)
A "dinghy" is a smaller sailboat, so it makes sense that this is the model most young sailors start out with. This boat requires a lot of athletic ability according to the American Sailing Association.
"World Sailing is delighted that Sheboygan will be hosting the 2018 edition of the Para World Sailing Championships. The facilities are exceptional and I am sure the sailors attending will receive a warm welcome," said Dighe.