AHOY: Sheboygan is hosting the 2018 Para World Sailing Championships

Sheboygan, Wis. is this year's host for the 2018 Para World Sailing Championships.

The competition invites sailors from all over the world to compete in different events.

"Sailing...is one of the very few sports in which able-bodied sailors and Para sailors can participate on equal terms," according to the World Sailing website.

The Championships will be organized by World Sailing, Sail Sheboygan and the Sail Education Association of Sheboygan, and sailors will compete in four main events:

One Person Dinghy (Hansa 303w) - Female

One Person Dinghy (Hansa 303w) - Male

One Person Keelboat (Norlin 2.4mR)

Two Person Dinghy (RS Venture)

A "dinghy" is a smaller sailboat, so it makes sense that this is the model most young sailors start out with. This boat requires a lot of athletic ability according to the American Sailing Association.

In contrast with the dinghy is the keelboat. A keelboat, in simple terms, is the racing version of a yacht. This boat can board multiple people and is ideal for open ocean sailing and longer races.

These competitions will take place on September 16-22, 2018 at the U.S. Sailing Center of Sheboygan.

More than 80 sailors from 39 nations competed in the 2017 Para Worlds in Kiel, Germany. Para World Sailing Manager Massimo Dighe hopes that the 2018 Championships have a similar turnout.

"World Sailing is delighted that Sheboygan will be hosting the 2018 edition of the Para World Sailing Championships. The facilities are exceptional and I am sure the sailors attending will receive a warm welcome," said Dighe.