WEST ALLIS - Thursday was a wild weather night in Wisconsin Thursady, and it had destructive effects on the area.

The weather could be to blame for a 20-foot sinkhole in West Allis at 88th Street and Arthur Place. A water main break created the sinkhole in the afternoon.

"It's gonna be at least a day here to fix this thing," said Tom Horstmeyer, West Allis.

The sinkhole was reported around 4 p.m. Crews worked all evening. The water was turned off in the area around 9 p.m. Workers will be back out in the morning.

"With all the cold weather we had and now it's gotten warm it's been one of those winters. Today was spring tomorrow is back to winter again," said Beth Horstmeyer.

Elsewhere people struggled through the flip in temperatures.

"It was like really hot out like I didn't even need gloves or anything," said Kaeli Bangaoil, Waukesha.

The sisters noticed the temperature dropped 20 degrees.

"I liked it when it was nice, but I'm happy that it's cold if it's snows though otherwise I don't like it," said Josie Bangaoil.

The weird weather changed in a matter of hours.

"I think it catches you off guard cause one minute you're here one minute you're there and then whoop back up and it's like whoa," said William Stedman, Waukesha.

The temperature took a dive so fast some missed it.

"I've been in the car the whole time I haven't noticed the drop actually...But I don't even have a jacket on cause it was so warm when I left the house," said Omar Ahmad, Waukesha.