After 45 years, Briggs & Al's Run & Walk will not be held in 2023

MILWAUKEE — After 45 years, organizers say the Briggs & Al's Run & Walk will not be held in 2023.

Children's Wisconsin says they are hoping to make the event more inclusive. For that reason, they are not hosting the fundraiser this year.

"As we look to the future, Children’s Wisconsin is transforming our health system to consider the whole child, including their physical, social and mental health and well-being," Children's said in a statement Thursday. "This focus on the whole child includes ensuring our fundraising events are engaging for kids and adults of ALL abilities."

Thousands of people lace up their shoes in Milwaukee to run and walk each year for what is consideredone of the largest and longest-running fundraising events in Wisconsin. The money raised over the course of the event is given directly to Children's to support programs and services.

In 2022, Briggs & Al's Run & Walk brought together more than 8,000 runners and walkers. The event has raised nearly $22 million over the last 45 years.

During the year off, Children's hopes to collect ideas and feedback on how the event can be more representative of the communities it serves. You can send your feedback through a brief survey online.

The fundraiser began in 1978. The 8k run and wheelchair route and 3 or 5-mile walk were started by Marquette University's men's basketball coach Al McGuire. Briggs & Al’s Run & Walk is a USA Track & Field-certified 8k course and has attracted people from throughout the region.

"We look forward to hearing from past participants and community members, particularly families cared for by Children’s Wisconsin and using that feedback as we make plans for 2024,“ a spokesperson for Children's Wisconsin said in a statement to TMJ4 on Thursday.

To learn more about the fundraiser, visit alsrun.com.

