African cocoa maker Niche Cocoa opening plant in Franklin, Wisconsin

It will be the largest investment by an African company in the U.S. in history
Posted at 11:07 AM, Oct 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 12:07:08-04

FRANKLIN, Wis. — The Niche Cocoa Industry of Ghana is planning to build its first factory in North America in Franklin, Wis., officials announced Tuesday.

It will be the largest investment by an African company in the U.S. in history, our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal report.

Niche Cocoa representatives and local and federal officials made the announcement at the facility in the Franklin Business Park on Tuesday.

Niche Cocoa is leasing 44,000 square feet in an existing building at 9705 S. Oakwood Park Dr. The facility will employ up to 24 people.

Niche makes cocoa products for chocolate, ice cream and baked goods. The company was formed in 2011 in Tema, Ghana.

Niche hopes to import cocoa to the Franklin plant, where it will be made in powder, finished chocolate and cocoa liquor. Those products are then sold to other companies as ingredients.

