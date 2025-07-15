MILWAUKEE — Actor Gary Sinise and his Lt. Dan Band performed at the Summerfest grounds Monday night to raise funds for the Skylight Music Theater.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Gary Sinise to headline fundraiser for Milwaukee's Skylight Music Theatre

Sinise, the 70-year-old Oscar-nominated actor from "Forrest Gump," has performed nearly 600 concerts for veterans since forming his band 20 years ago.

"I just wanted to come here to support Skylight Music Theater. We have a great program at the Gary Sinise Foundation that was started many years ago at Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago where I got my start years and years ago - it's a veteran program where we bring veterans in and treat them to a meal and a free show and we have been doing this for years at Steppenwolf theater and my foundation started to support it," Sinise said.

Watch: Actor Gary Sinise and his LT. Dan Band hold benefit concert in Milwaukee

"So I called my buddy Michael (Unger) and I said do you want to do one of our vets night up here and they started doing it a couple of years ago and I want to support that," Sinise said.

Unger is a close, long time friend of Sinise and the Artistic Director at Skylight.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson attended the event and presented a special proclamation declaring Monday Gary Sinise Day in Milwaukee.

Approximately 900 people were expected to attend the concert.

