Gary Sinise's Lt. Dan Band to perform benefit concert for Milwaukee theater

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's arts community is facing post-pandemic challenges, with the Skylight Music Theatre among those struggling to fill seats. Now, actor Gary Sinise is stepping in to help with a special fundraising concert.

Many arts organizations across the nation are experiencing similar difficulties as they work to recover from pandemic-related setbacks. TMJ4 spoke with Skylight's leadership and Sinise about the upcoming benefit concert and why supporting local theater matters to our community.

"Well, Skylight, like many arts organizations across the nation is having a bit of a struggle," said Susan Varela, Executive Director of Skylight Music Theatre. "Certainly post pandemic. We find our funding sources have dried up, and we are struggling to bring people back into the seats."

Varela explained that rising costs present additional challenges for the theater company as they try to maintain accessibility.

"With the rising costs of labor and materials, we are struggling to keep our organization sustained and keep our ticket prices low, so that we are accessible to the community," Varela said.

This is where Gary Sinise and his Lt. Dan Band are stepping in. The actor, known for his role in "Forrest Gump" and his extensive work supporting military causes, is bringing his band to Milwaukee for a special fundraising concert.

"Michael Unger, the artistic director there at Skylight, has been a friend of mine for over 50 years," Sinise said. "We've known each other. He was a little freshman kid in high school in Highland Park High School when I had just started Steppenwolf Theater with my pals there."

The timing worked perfectly for Sinise to help his old friend and the theater company.

"I'm going to be at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin on the 13th. So I just reached out to Michael, and I said, 'Hey, do you need some help? Why, as long as I'm going to be in Wisconsin, why don't I bring the band over there on the 14th, and we'll try to do a fundraiser and raise some money,'" Sinise said.

Sinise emphasized the importance of community support for local arts organizations.

"That's what we're going to do in support of Skylight and Susan and everybody there. We want people to go to the theater, and we want people to support the theater," Sinise said.

As Milwaukee's arts community continues to navigate post-pandemic challenges, this collaboration demonstrates how performers are finding creative ways to support each other and preserve cultural institutions that enrich our community.

