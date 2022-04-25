Acid attack: Trial begins for man accused of hate crime in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Clifton Blackwell, 64, was in court Monday after prosecutors say he threw acid on Mahud Villalaz in 2019 on Milwaukee's south side.

Villalaz testified in court on Monday, telling his side of the story. He said he was going to get food when he and Blackwell got in an argument about parking. He says Blackwell made racist comments before he threw acid in his face. He said Blackwell told him to go back to his country and then he called Blackwell racist.

Villalaz suffered second degree burns.

The defense team says the evidence will show Blackwell was acting in self defense.

"I think the evidence will show he had the right to defend himself with whatever he had," defense attorney Michael Plaisted said.

There are 10 women and four men on the jury panel. Two will be selected as alternates at the end of the trial. The jury is mostly white with one person appearing to be a person of color.

They will hear the rest of the state's case on Tuesday.

