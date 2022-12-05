Accused dating app predator linked to second death investigation in Racine

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — An accused online dating predator is now under investigation for a second death in Racine. This comes after the death of a South Milwaukee woman last month.

Milwaukee County prosecutors say accused online dating predator Timothy Olson is linked to a second death investigation of a woman in Racine. Officials say the incident took place on Nov. 8, 2022.

Racine police say the investigation is still active at this time.

In November, South Milwaukee police confirmed Olson was a person of interest in the death investigation of 55-year-old Kim Mikulane, who was seen with Olson inside a local bar moments before she lost consciousness.

This all came to light when Olson appeared in court for the first time on Sunday, where he's charged with kidnapping an elderly woman in Franklin.

A Greenfield business owner who was there when the woman was rescued Thanksgiving morning detailed the intense moments.

"I saw a white car diagonally parked right where we’re standing and then probably about seven to nine squad cars wrapped all around the corner," said Grandpa Frank's Flower Market owner, Dominick Knackert.

Knackert described exactly where he saw officers surrounding the car that day, a vehicle police say 52-year-old Olson used in the kidnapping of a 79-year-old woman.

"That’s just very crazy. Sometimes there’s unusual activity out here but nothing like that," said Knackert.

According to Franklin police, the day before Thanksgiving, the victim stopped in at Casa Di Giorgio off Rawson where she was a regular. Soon after, Timothy Olson came up and introduced himself as 'Mario'.

In the criminal complaint, the woman said she left the restaurant 30 minutes after meeting Olson. But when she got into her car, Oslon opened her passenger door and got inside.

The 79-year-old stated that Olson told her he had a gun and directed her to drive saying quote: "I won’t hesitate to kill you." While driving, she said Olson took her debit card, asked her to take him to her bank, and used her phone to make several calls to his drug dealer. She said he then had her pull over and Olson took over driving.

Police say during and after the kidnapping, Olson made stops at four different Milwaukee County gas stations including the S.K. Petro Mart near 13th and Arthur, and used the woman's credit card at each location.

The victim says Olson met up with someone she suspected was a drug dealer, and she was forced to drink whiskey. She told police she didn't remember anything else until she woke up the next morning.

Police say the nearly 16-hour nightmare for the 79-year-old ended outside of Grandpa Frank’s Flower Market Thanksgiving morning where Olson parked the car and left the woman who eventually flagged down a driver for help.

"I’m definitely very happy to hear she’s okay. That can be very scary," said Knackert.

Five days later, Franklin police arrested Olson. He faces several felony charges and if convicted, Olson could spend more than 70 years behind bars.

