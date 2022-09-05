AAA's Discovery Crew contest kicks off, winners get European trip

MILWAUKEE — Parents and guardians, if you have a student in the 8th grade, listen to this: 8th graders have a pretty unique opportunity to win a free European river cruise. The Discovery Crew contest is being held by AAA and 60 students from 14 states including Wisconsin will be selected for the week-long cruise.

It will take students and one guardian from Amsterdam through the Netherlands and Belgium.

There is no cost to enter the contest and the prize includes the cruise, airfare, travel insurance and money for passports. The last time this contest was held was back in 2018. AAA says this gives kids who might not have had this opportunity to experience another part of the world.

"It's a discovery on many levels, in fact, because they're going to get to meet folks who are from the Netherlands and Belgium, but they're also going to meet children of their own age from 14 different states, because our clubs serve 14 different states, and the children who went last time said that traveling with children, their own age was one of the highlights for them," explains Debbie Haas with AAA.

So here's how to apply. All you have to do is take a creative selfie that showcases your passion for travel and answer three essay questions about travel. Now there are additional requirements about age and vaccination status.

The deadline to apply is Sept. 23.

Learn more on their website.

More details below.

Contest Details

The contest runs until September 23, 2022

Students must enter online at AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew

To be eligible, students must:

Be at least 13 years old at the start of the contest.

Be entering the 8th grade and in good standing.

Reside in Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, or select areas of Illinois, Indiana, or Minnesota. Visit AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew to confirm eligibility.

Be willing to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19 at the time of the cruise.

*Students are NOT required to be AAA Members or purchase anything to enter.

Winners will be selected based on:

A creative selfie that showcases their passion for travel.

Their answers to three essay questions about travel.

The prize includes:

A week-long educational river cruise from March 12-19, 2023.

Students will fly to Amsterdam, where they will board the AmaWaterways AmaLucia ship.

The ship will sail from Amsterdam through the Netherlands and Belgium, before returning to Amsterdam.

The prize also includes round trip flights to Amsterdam, travel insurance and money for passports.

Winning students will bring one parent or legal guardian to serve as a chaperone. Each pair will share a cabin while sailing on the AmaWaterways "AmaLucia” ship.

Winners will be notified beginning in October.

Contest Rules

No purchase necessary. Legal residents of specific zip codes served by The Auto Club Group within the United States who are at least 13 years old and who are 8th grade students in good standing at their school at the time of entry. Void where prohibited. Contest ends 9/23/22. For official rules, prize descriptions, and eligible zip codes, visit AAA.com/DiscoveryCrew. Sponsors: The Auto Club Group, 1 Auto Club Drive, Dearborn, MI 48126; AmaWaterways, 4500 Park Granada, Calabasas, CA 91302; and Allianz Global Assistance (a brand of AGA Service Company), 9950 Maryland Drive, Richmond, VA 23233.

