A space to heal: Local non-profit delivers dream bedroom makeover to little girl battling cancer

WEST ALLIS — Little Mariya is about to receive a dream come true surprise — a newly renovated princess-themed bedroom. As she knocks three times and enters her room, her expression says it all.

“Wow,” she exclaimed.

From the dollhouse to the purses, crowns, and clothes, little Mariya was amazed by it all.

For Mariya’s mother, Norma Chyslitska, this room renovation brings much-needed comfort; Recently, times have been extremely hard.

“It’s a lot, overwhelming. I’m scared. I’m always scared. I’m very anxious, but I’m still hopeful,” said Norma.

In January, little Mariya was diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma.

TMJ4, Adriana Mendez Local non-profit delivers dream bedroom makeover to little girl battling cancer

“It’s a fast-spreading cancer, so by the time they catch it, it’s labeled as high risk. It’s very intensive, just because of the cancer treatments,” said Norma.

From being in and out of the hospital to chemo and radiation, the treatments have taken a toll on little Mariya’s body. But, her new room is now a place where she can lay down her head, relax, and just be a kid again.

The room was redesigned by Special Spaces, a nonprofit organization that does dream bedroom makeovers for children with cancer. Their goal is to provide kids with a safe place to recover, heal, sleep, and even play.

Watch: Toddler battling cancer has a new place to rest and heal.

Local non-profit delivers dream bedroom makeover to little girl battling cancer

“What I really wanted was just somewhere that was cozy and bright for her to be when she does get to be home,” said project director Mary Budiac.

“I hope this brings them comfort, just knowing that there are people in the community who want to show them love through this time,” said Amy Neaumann with Neaumann Companies, the room's sponsor.

However, for a special princess, you need an extra special surprise. Along with a new bedroom, Mariya also received a newly renovated playroom where her imagination can run free. Norma said she is beyond thankful for the love and care Special Spaces put into designing this room.

“We can forget for a little while about cancer. We can forget about what’s happening, see the kindness from other people, and see that people really do care. That means a lot to me. It really does,” said Norma.

If you know a child battling cancer who could use a room magic makeover,click here.

“She’s blown away by the strength of resilience. She has shown, not just her but all the other beautiful children I’ve met who are battling cancer. Their strength and resilience—they are my heroes. They really are.”

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error