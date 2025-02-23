A sneak peek at the Milwaukee Film Festival 2025 film lineup

Milwaukee Film Festival 2025 runs from April 24 until May 8. This year’s Festival will feature about 200 short and feature-length documentary and fiction films.

The Milwaukee Film’s programming team unveiled the first set of selections for MFF25:

- 40 Acres (dir. R.T. Thorne, 2024, Canada)

Thorne’s debut feature stars Danielle Deadwyler as a mother who risks mutiny protecting her family farm after a civil War.

- DJ Ahmet (dir. Georgi M. Unkovski, 2025, North Macedonia, Czech Republic, Serbia, Croatia)

This coming-of-age film received the World Cinema Dramatic Special Jury Award for Creative Vision and Audience Award at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival.

- Free Leonard Peltier (dirs. Jesse Shortbull and David France, 2025, USA)

The most timely documentary at the 2025 Sundance Film festival, premiering just days after Peltier’s sentence commutation comes from two acclaimed MFF alumni (Lakota Nation vs. United States; How to Survive a Plague).

Related Content:

- Meet the person curating Milwaukee Film's Black History Month line-up

- Cinephiles get ready for 15 days of movies with Milwaukee Film Festival

- Movie lovers flock to Oriental Theater for opening night of Milwaukee Film Festival

- La Infiltrada (Undercover) (dir. Arantxa Echevarría, 2024, Spain)

This Spanish-language psychological thriller, which is based on a true story, won best film and best actress awards at the 2025 Goya Awards.

- Magic Farm (dir. Amalia Ulman, 2025, USA, Argentina)

This Sundance and Berlinale selection is a deliberately awkward and dark sci-fi comedy starring Chloë Sevigny and Alex Wolff.

- Pavements (dir. Alex Ross Perry, 2024, USA)

From prolific independent filmmaker Alex Ross Perry comes an experimental hybrid concert documentary about the iconic band, Pavement, which incorporates scripted scenes with archival footage of the band and a musical stage play consisting of songs from their discography.

- Separated (dir. Errol Morris, 2024, USA)

This documentary about 2017 and 2018 family separation policies and practices at the Border is based on the book by Jacob Soboroff.

A fan-favorite festival tradition will also be returning, Anvil Orchestra’s annual live-in theater performance of musical accompaniment to a classic silent film. This year the Anvil Orchestra will be performing alongside a screening of F. W. Murnau’s Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror from 1922.

TMJ4

The 15-day festival will take over screens at Milwaukee Film’s two historic theaters, the Oriental and the Downer.

TMJ4 The theater on Wednesday.

Milwaukee Film says additional films will be announced in March, and the full MFF25 lineup and schedule will be released on April 4th. Guest are also invited to join Milwaukee Film for Friends & Family Preview Night on Thursday, April 10 at the Oriental Theater.

For ticket information check out MKE Film’s website.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error