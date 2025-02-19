Meet the person curating Milwaukee Film's Black History Month line-up

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Film is celebrating Black cinema all month long for Black History Month.

"We have a wide variety of films. We have Drylongso, Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee's magnum opus film," said Ty Williams, who curates the list of films. "I'm very casual, I'm very chill and affable, I would say, and I want that to speak through my programming."

Submitted Photo Ty Williams is a Black Lens programmer for the nonprofit Milwaukee Film

He's the brains behind the Black History Month lineup, which includes everything from serious to funny movies, cheesy romances, and action-packed classics.

"If you're a person who is looking for something that is very educational, I wanted to provide that," said Williams. "But also, with so much happening in the world, I think sometimes people need a little bit of a break, and I wanted to provide movies that would offer that sense of alleviation too."

It's a job he's been doing for a few months now, but one he knows is important to the community.

TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins: "Film—why is this such an impactful tool during Black History Month?"

Ty Williams: "I would say film is the language of life. There are so many different films that impact people in different ways, and they seep into our culture."

Williams said the films, along with the iconic theaters where they're shown, offer a sense of community and belonging.

"Black history is American history," Williams said. "For some people who think things like DEI and affirmative action are grievances or things that shouldn't belong, I think film is a tool we can always use to show that we've always fought to make our community better—and that's not going anywhere."

In addition to engaging in important conversations and history lessons, who doesn't love good popcorn and a movie?

"It's very important to talk about things happening politically in our community, nationwide, and even on a global scale. But cinema is one of those little pleasures in life that people should be able to indulge in from time to time," Williams said.

Thoughtful programming through the lens of a young local film lover.

