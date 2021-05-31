'A sad, sad thing': Residents react following police shooting near 29th and Cleveland in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The shooting of man killed by a Milwaukee police officer on Milwaukee's south side Sunday night has left outside agencies investigating the circumstances.

“I heard it but I don't know where it's at. The house, I don't know the house, or where the [shots] come from,” said Francisco, a resident in the neighborhood.

Later Monday, things were much different and much quieter on the residential block.

Neighbors who didn't want to go on camera say the man killed lived at the home where he died. One called it an 'unfortunate event.'

"My daughter called me a little before seven and asked if I was okay. I said, 'Why,' and she said, ‘There was a shooting on your corner at about 10:30 last night,’” Dornoff said.

According to police, someone called 911 to report a person firing a gun in the area - when officers got to the home, they saw a man with a gun on the front porch.

Officers said the man then went to the back of the house, firing more shots and refusing to drop the gun despite orders to do so. Shortly after, investigators said the officer shot the 49-year-old man, killing him.

People at the house where the shooting took place declined to comment on the shooting when asked.

"It's just a sad, sad thing,” said Linda Dornoff, a resident in the area.

Another resident, Francisco, has lived in the neighborhood for five years. He moved to the U.S. from Mexico to get away from frequent violence, which is why hearing the shots Sunday night caught him off guard.

“You never know how many times people die because they're shooting and you don't know where it comes from,” he said.

The Waukesha Police Department is now the lead agency on this shooting. The Milwaukee Police officer who fired the shots, a 6-year-veteran, is now on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

