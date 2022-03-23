Portion of Durand Ave. in Racine to close for construction

RACINE — This week, a section of Durand Ave will close on the eastbound side from Kearney Ave to Memorial Drive.

The closure is part of a $3.6 million project that was expected to begin on Wednesday but due to weather, it's being pushed back to the end of the week.

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation held an informational meeting on the project. A handful of residents attended the meeting asking questions about access to businesses and residential properties.

For Allen Ison, he said his main concern is making sure his wife has access to their driveway.

"When they get to this side, it will impact us a little more. My wife isn’t home right now but she has MS and she doesn’t want to walk from the corner. So they have told us we will have access to our driveway," said Ison.

Ison said he was given contact information for DOT officials if he has any other concerns. He said the improvement project is needed to fix the busy roadway.

Phase 1:

DETOUR: Southbound onto Lathrop Avenue –> Eastbound onto Chicory Road –> Northbound onto WIS 32 (Sheridan Road)

Westbound traffic along Durand Avenue will be reduced to one lane

Traffic along Memorial Drive will be reduced to one lane in each direction

Project Improvements

Remove existing roadway.

Replace base aggregate.

Place new concrete pavement.

Place new concrete curb and gutter.

New signals and lighting.

Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2022.

For additional project information visit; https://projects.511wi.gov/wis11rac/ [projects.511wi.gov]

