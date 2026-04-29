'A long time coming': Kenosha's Bob Larson joins Bowling Hall of Fame

KENOSHA — Six new members will be inducted into the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame, including Bob Larson, a fixture in Kenosha’s bowling community for nearly seven decades.

Larson, now in his 80s, began bowling at age 20 after co-workers at American Motors invited him to join a league.

“I’d never bowled before,” Larson recalled. “Then I got the bug. It was my life after that.”

Bob Larson Bowling Bob Larson Bowling

Larson practiced during the week, joined more leagues, and by his third year, he was averaging above 190. But then he was drafted during the Vietnam War.

“I was bummed out… bowling, I had a passion at that time,” said Bob.

However, even in the Army, bowling remained part of his life. Bob joined a company league, a post team, and even a traveling league, heading to bases across the region, including Andrews Air Force Base.

“Every Monday we’d hop in the car and go wherever we had to go,” said Bob.

After his military service, Larson’s competitive career flourished. Bowling in scratch leagues up to four times a week, he competed in city championships, state tournaments, and national events. His Kendor Corp. team earned national respect.

"One of the bowling magazines said my team, the Kendor team, was the team of the ’80s," said Larson.

Bob Larson Bowling Magazine Bob Larson Bowling Magazine

Larson also appeared on televised competitions such as Bowling with the Champs and eventually became part-owner of Sheridan Lanes in Kenosha, opting for a steady business investment.

"It was a good investment in the 70s cause bowling was a big sport in the 70s," said Larson.

Those who have played alongside Larson say he is known as a legend in the city.

"In the sport of bowling, that's the guy you look up to...for a guy that started when we was 20-years-old, to achieve what he has achieved after having never bowled, is just unbelievable," said fellow bowler, Don Kirshbaum.

Bob Larson Bowling Award Bob Larson Bowling Award

Now, Larson is getting national recognition, being inducted into the United States Bowling Congress Hall of Fame. Larson was first on the ballot for the award back in 1995, when it was called the American Bowling Congress, making this honor decades in the making.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Larson said. “I know it’s going to be something else.”

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