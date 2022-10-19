'A day of recognition': Marine Vietnam veteran shares Honor Flight experience

Can a really good day help heal a bad memory for a Vietnam veteran? A Stars and Stripes Honor Flight could be just the right prescription.

Marine Vietnam veteran Chuck Steinkraus joined TMJ4's Charles Benson @ the table Tuesday night to talk about his Honor Flight.

Steinkraus and Benson went to Washington D.C. on Oct. 8.

"I will be forever thankful you invited me to be your guardian on this memorable trip," said Benson.

They visited a lot of the war memorials with 230 other Wisconsin vets on charted flights out of Milwaukee and Green Bay.

Vietnam veterans did not get a welcome home celebration after fighting in an unpopular war, but they served our country.

The Honor Flight helps these veterans know they are appreciated.

"It's your day," said Steinkraus. "It's a day of recognition and a day of honor."

There was also a huge welcome home celebration at the airport for all the vets, including a silent salute as they exited the plane in Milwaukee.

If you are interested in going on a flight, check out their website.

