97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban discusses photo finish at Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby ended with a photo finish!

97.3 The Game's Steve Czaban joined TMJ4 Today to talk about how photo finishes were invented in the 30s, and that without the technology, we probably wouldn't know who won.

He also chatted about a photo finish during a recent NASCAR race in Kansas.

The Game's morning show crew also won a big honor over the weekend. They were named 2023's Best Morning Radio Show by the Wisconsin Association of Broadcasters.

Only problem? Czabe's name is spelled wrong on the trophy!

You can listen to Czabe and Butch on your morning drive on 97.3 The Game, weekdays from 6:00 to 9:00 a.m.

