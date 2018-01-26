911 call captures Good Samaritan's poise in icy Kenosha harbor water rescue

KENOSHA - A riveting 911 call shows how a Good Samaritan kept a stranger from drowning in the Kenosha harbor.

On Thursday a close friend of the victim said he was released from the hospital and is doing well.

Brody Chamberlin heard noises coming from the Kenosha Harbor early last Friday.

Caller: "You need to come down to the harbor now. I'm pulling a guy out of the water!"

It was dark, hard for him to find the man struggling in the water.

Caller: "I don't know who it is. I heard him yelling and literally was on a walk."

Chamberlin dialed 911 with his chin as he held onto the man.

Victim: "Thank you, please help me."

Caller: "I'm about halfway down, about halfway down. Be here quick, he's dying."

He tried pulling him out.

Victim: (screams)

Caller: "Pull, pull, pull, you're good, you're good."

Between the weight of the water...

Caller: "He's got hypothermia."

Victim: "I'm frozen."

... and the man's lack of ability to hold on, Chamberlin knew his job was to keep the man calm.

Caller: "Look at me. Stay with it. Think about it. Mind over matter."

Chamberlin kept him conscious while responders tried to find them. Police initially went to the other side of the harbor.

Caller: "I know it's hard. Breathe normal. Think about 80 degrees on a beach."

The 24-year-old yelled, but he couldn't flag down responders.

Caller: "I can't get up because there's too much ice and if I let go he's gonna fall right back in."

Operator: "Don't let him go!"

Police tried pulling the man out by building a human chain. The fire department ended up having to dive in to get the man out.

Caller: "He's in! He's in! He's out! Let go, let go! Here he comes!"