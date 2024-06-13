9-year-old shot and killed early Thursday morning

MILWAUKEE — A 9-year-old is dead after being shot just after midnight Thursday near an apartment complex near Swan & Allyn on Milwaukee's far northwest side.

Milwaukee Police did not give any details about what lead up to the shooting.

Our crew on scene saw officers inside an apartment. There are also several evidence markers in the area.

Police K9 units are on scene and police say they are searching for 'unknown suspects.'

Back in March, a 14-year-old was shot in the same area, just a few blocks away.

Milwaukee Police ask anyone with information to call (414) 935-7360. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip