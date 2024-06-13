Family of 9-year-old killed wants justice, $10k reward offered to find suspects

The family of the 9-year-old killed in his sleep by a stray bullet overnight Thursday on Milwaukee’s Northwest side is calling for justice to be served.

The shooting happened just after midnight at an apartment complex near Swan and Allyn, killing young Jonael Zambrano.

Thursday Milwaukee Police said they were seeking unknown suspects in connection to the shooting.

TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin spoke with Zambrano’s cousin Maynor Antunez who said he was home when the shooting happened.

“He didn’t deserve this,” Antunez said. “All I want is justice.”

Antunez’s room is on the second floor, and Zambrano’s is on the third. Both rooms had several bullet holes through the windows and on the walls.

Antunez recalls hearing 10 to 12 shots fired. When he ran upstairs to investigate his sister’s yells, what he saw was Zambrano shot in the head.

The 9-year-old’s death marks the eighth homicide involving a minor in Milwaukee since January, down by two deaths during the same time frame in 2023.

Surveillance video obtained by TMJ4 News shows three people having what appears to be a confrontation with someone(s) in a parked car.

Then soon after two of the people walking started shooting in the air, followed by the white sedan pulling off. Then suddenly the two shooters can be seen on camera ducking behind another car.

“We do not have any problems with nobody so I don’t know how this happened,” Auntunez said. “He was just a child.”

Thursday afternoon city officials, led by Alderwoman Laressa Taylor held a news conference offering their condolences to Zambrano’s family and calling for an end to gun violence.

There, city violence prevention leaders announced Milwaukee attorney Michael Hupy has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the deadly shooting.

They also shared that outreach teams specializing in youth and mental health services would be in the neighborhood offering their help.

Neighbors told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin, off-camera, after Thursday’s incident they want to see the return of on-site security to patrol the apartment complex overnight, which they said was the case a few years ago.

TMJ4 has made several attempts to learn more information from Milwaukee Police about Thursday’s shooting. Police have not yet responded.

Non-fatal shootings involving minors in 2024 in Milwaukee are down about 50 percent compared to the same time in 2023.

Zambrano's family has set up a gofundme to help raise money for his funeral expenses.

