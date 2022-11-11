Watch Now
9 Holstein Friesian cows killed in Dodge County semi tractor crash

The driver of the semi accidentally tipped over in Chester in Dodge County
Posted at 2:07 PM, Nov 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 15:07:54-05

CHESTER, Wis. — Nine Holstein Friesian cows were killed after the semi-tractor trailer they were being transported in tipped over in Dodge County Thursday night.

The county's sheriff's office said in a statement Friday a Potosi man was driving a 1994 Peterbilt loaded with 38 cows along US 151 when he pulled onto the shoulder to stop. But the sheriff's office says the shoulder was soft and the tractor-trailer began to slide down - and eventually tipped over onto its side.

Of the 38 cows onboard, the sheriff's office said nine "perished as a result of injuries they sustained in the crash."

A half dozen agencies responded to the crash. No other injuries were reported. The crash happened around 9 p.m. in the township of Chester, on the northbound on-ramp of 151 from State Highway 26, according to the sheriff's office.

