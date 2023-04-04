8th-grade students get trip of a lifetime through AAA

MILWAUKEE — AAA-The Auto Club Group announced the winners of its Discovery Crew travel contest for 8th graders, held last summer. Four of the 60 contest winners are in Wisconsin including two from Southeast Wisconsin.

For Charlie, it was a trip of a lifetime. The 8th grader from Pilgrim Park Middle School got to embark on a week-long trip with students from across the country, traveling to Amsterdam to sail through Netherlands and Belgium.

"It was really a great experience and pretty cool," Charlie said.

During the trip, the students got to go on excursions and learn about European history, and architecture, and eat some great food.

"When we got to Belgium, we got to try some of their waffles and that was good," Charlie said.

"I was excited to go on this experience. I had never been to Europe before," said Isabella.

She said it was exciting to be immersed in the history.

"For example, in every street, even if you didn't realize it at first, there was history in the buildings," said Isabella.

The trip was meant to promote the benefits of traveling and embracing other cultures.

"I hope they realize they are part of a global set of people who all share a lot in common and can all come together and have a richer life by appreciating others," said Debbie Haas – VP of Travel Products and Services.

To be eligible for the trip, the teens had to answer a few questions about travel and take a creative selfie showing their passion for travel.

"Connecting the dots, to Isabella's point, before connecting the dots of history and what challenges we may be going through today and how it relates to history," said Phil Malcolm, VP of Marketing.

Each of the students say the trip helped give them a new perspective on travel - and they hope to visit many more countries in the future.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip