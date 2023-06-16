8-year-old boy identified as 1 of 2 victims in Watertown small plane crash

WATERTOWN, Wis. — Authorities confirmed the identity of one of two people killed in the small plane crash in Watertown, Wisconsin.

8-year-old Colin Strebe died after the small plane he was in crashed in rural Dodge / Jefferson counties on June 14, 2023. Watertown straddles the county line.

Summit View School Principal Garrett Sheskey confirmed Colin's death in a letter to families on Friday.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of the tragic loss of one of our beloved students, Colin Strebe. He passed away on June 14th, 2023 due to an accident. This is a difficult time for our school community, and we extend our deepest sympathies to Colin’s family and friends," according to Sheskey.

Authorities have not ID'd the other victim in the crash. A fundraiser for Colin gives his age.

Mary Bellows / Facebook Smoke from the small plane crash in Watertown.

As TMJ4 News reported, two people died in a small plane crash in Watertown on Wednesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to a news release from the Watertown Police Department, the plane crashed into Brandt Quirk Park at 800 Carriage Hill Drive. The FAA's website states there were two people killed in the incident.

TMJ4 Scene of the reported small plane crash in Dodge/Jefferson counties.

When first responders arrived, police said, they were able to put out small fires around the crash site. The plane had taken off from Watertown Municipal Airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are leading the investigation into the crash.

TMJ4 FlightAware map showing plane's flight path.

The NTSB said the plane that crashed is "Mooney M20R."

Flight records reviewed by TMJ4 News show a "Mooney M20R" take off from Watertown on Wednesday morning. The plane was headed to a small airport in Northern Wisconsin, according to records.

Officials at Watertown Municipal Airport would not say who was on the plane, only that one of the passengers was a well-known regular, flying in and out of their small airport.

TMJ4 News tried to contact the plane's owner several times but wasn't able to reach anyone. Records name the owner of the plane, but it's uncertain who was flying. Police have not yet confirmed that and said they were working to notify family.

