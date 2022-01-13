8 homicides in Milwaukee County in 2022, just 6 homicides during same time in 2020

MILWAUKEE — Just thirteen days into 2022, there have already been eight homicides in Milwaukee County, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.

That's higher than the number of homicides for 2020 and 2019 for the same time period. There were six homicides at this point in 2020 and just two in 2019.

On Thursday, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman attended a Milwaukee Press Club Newsmaker Luncheon to discuss stopping crime.

The number of homicides continues to increase in the City of Milwaukee. According to police department data, there were 97 homicides in 2019, 190 homicides in 2020, and 194 in 2021. Both of which were new records in the city. During the press conference, the chief said that the department has been able to "clear" or make arrests in about half of the cases.

"We've had generational poverty and generational poverty will yield to generational violence," Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson said in December. "You've got too many, especially young men of color, who think that once they reach a certain age, they're supposed to be expired."

Throughout Milwaukee County, there were 220 homicides in 2021, according to the MCMEO.

If you have any information for any case, call Milwaukee Police or Crime Stoppers at 224-TIPS.

