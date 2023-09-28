Watch Now
71st and Greenfield incident: Large police response, medical examiner called

A large number of police are responding to an incident near 71st and Greenfield in West Allis Thursday morning.
Posted at 7:59 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 09:07:05-04

MILWAUKEE — A large number of police are responding to an incident near 71st and Greenfield in West Allis Thursday morning.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office tells TMJ4 News they are responding, meaning it is believed someone died.

It's unclear if it is related to an incident near MATC's West Allis campus, which led to a brief lockdown Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news report and will be updated with the latest information.

