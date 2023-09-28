All clear at MATC's West Allis campus after lockdown

Update: "All clear: The emergency has passed and you may return to normal operations," according to the university.

We're told a tactical situation at 71st and Madison was resolved, leading to the all-clear.

Previous reporting:

MATC's West Allis campus is on lockdown Thursday morning, according to an alert from the university.

"The West Allis Campus is currently on lockdown. Lock all doors/windows immediately," according to the message.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

