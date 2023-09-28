Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

All clear at MATC's West Allis campus after lockdown

MATC's West Allis campus was on lockdown Thursday morning, according to an alert from the university.
Milwaukee Area Technical College logo
Milwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee Area Technical College logo
Posted at 7:29 AM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 08:42:30-04

Update: "All clear: The emergency has passed and you may return to normal operations," according to the university.

We're told a tactical situation at 71st and Madison was resolved, leading to the all-clear.

Previous reporting:

MATC's West Allis campus is on lockdown Thursday morning, according to an alert from the university.

"The West Allis Campus is currently on lockdown. Lock all doors/windows immediately," according to the message.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your streaming device