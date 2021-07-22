7-time Food Network contestant from Shorewood now Food Network judge

SHOREWOOD — Kimberly Hall is no stranger to the Food Network. She has been been featured on the network seven different times for various competitions.

Now she is back on the Food Network. However, this time she is taking off her apron and leaving the baking supplies out of it. Hall is a judge on the show "Buddy vs. Duff". The first episode appeared on Sunday, July 18.

The eight week competition pits Duff Goldman (Ace of Cakes) versus Buddy Valastro (Cake Boss). The two will be cooking out of the kitchens in Los Angeles, California and Hoboken, New Jersey, respectively.

It's all about who can build the bigger, better, and more elaborate cake that fits the given theme. In total, 50 judges were selected and Hall was one of them.

Keep an eye out for some familiar sights. Hall's Shorewood bakery, Signature Sweets at 3801 N Oakland Ave, is featured in an episode.

Watch it every Sunday night or stream it on Discovery+.

