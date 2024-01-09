Watch Now
61-year-old woman hit and killed in Greenfield

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed that one woman is dead after being hit by a car Monday evening. It happened near the area of South 92nd Street and Waterford Avenue
GREENFIELD, Wis. — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed that a woman is dead after being hit by a car Monday evening. The Greenfield Police Department says the woman is 61 years old.

Greenfield Police had the area of South 92nd Street and Waterford Avenue blocked off just before 5:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators.

The incident is still under investigation.

