58-year-old man killed in stabbing near Sherman and Hampton

MILWAUKEE — A 58-year-old Milwaukee man has died after he was stabbed early Saturday morning, the Milwaukee Police Department said.

The stabbing happened near Sherman and Hampton around 12:15 a.m. Milwaukee police said the victim died on the scene.

MPD did not share the circumstances that led to the stabbing but said it's investigating.

Police are looking for unknown suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-221-TIPS.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip