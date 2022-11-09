Watch Now
58-year-old killed in single-vehicle accident in Dodge County

The vehicle left the roadway and went into a counter-clockwise spin.
Posted at 8:38 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 09:38:59-05

LOWELL, Wis. — The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left one man dead on Sunday.

Officials said a 58-year-old man was driving a 2007 Ford passenger car on County Highway J near County highway KW when officials say he failed to negotiate a curve.

The vehicle left the roadway and went into a counter-clockwise spin. The sheriff's office said the vehicle struck an embankment and vaulted.

The 58-year-old man suffered major injuries and was taken to UW Hospital via helicopter. He died on Monday. He was identified as Troy D. Burkhalter.

Dodge County officials said the crash is still under investigation.

Clyman/Lowell/Reeseville Fire Department and First Responders, Beaver Dam EMS and Med Flight all assisted in the crash.

