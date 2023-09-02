56-year-old shot and killed in Racine, police seek witnesses

RACINE, Wis. — The Racine Police Department is looking for witnesses after a man was shot and killed in an apartment Friday afternoon.

The police department said it responded to 17th and Packard around 4:30 p.m. for reports of a person who'd been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man inside an apartment with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police said no one is in custody at this time, and investigators are looking for any witnesses.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact the Racine Police Department at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

