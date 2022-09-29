55-year-old seriously injured after being hit by a car near Fond Du Lac and Silver Spring

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after a man was hit by a car Thursday morning.

Officials said the crash happened near Fond Du lac and Silver Spring around 7 a.m. A vehicle was making a right turn when it hit a 55-year-old man who was crossing the street.

The pedestrian, a 55-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police said he is in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Milwaukee police said they are continuing to investigate.

