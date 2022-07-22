54-Hour interstate closure out on I-41 this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is implementing a 54-hour closure of I-41 from Watertown Plank Road to Burleigh Street.

The closure was originally supposed to take place the previous weekend but due to the weather, it was postponed until the weekend of July 22.

The 54-hour closure is so crews can install Union Pacific rail beams. It’s a massive undertaking because two of the beams are 115 feet long and 190,000 pounds each.

"The first beam will probably leave the ground an hour into the closure. That's how tightly packed and choreographed the work will be taking place," said Michael Pyritz, with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The primary alternate route is out on HWY 100. The last time a 54-hour closure was implemented was back in January, and during that time crews saw delays out on the highway from 25-30 minutes. Officials are urging motorists to find other alternate routes.

"Give yourself some extra time and consider that alternate route. What may be 10 or 15 minutes slower than your normal route is actually going to be your better choice," said Pyritz.

The closure will run from 11 p.m. Friday night until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

