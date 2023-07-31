53-year-old Milwaukee man shot and killed 28th and Villard

A Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 28th and Villard on Monday.

Milwaukee police say the victim, a 53-year-old man, was struck around 12:45 p.m. He died from his injuries.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting and are seeking unknown suspects.

Earlier Monday morning, a 34-year-old man was also shot and killed in Milwaukee. Police say the homicide happened near 32nd and Cameron around 8:45 a.m.

Anyone with any information on either fatal shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

