32-year-old man shot and killed near 32nd and Cameron, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A man died after he was shot near 32nd and Cameron in Milwaukee Monday morning, according to police.

TMJ4 Car with bullet holes near 32nd and Cameron

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the homicide happened around 8:45 a.m. The 34-year-old man suffered "fatal gunshot injuries." Police seek unknown suspects.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, July 31, 2023, at approximately 8:45 a.m., on the 4900 block of N. 32nd Street. The victim, a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.



